Two people seriously injured in Meridian Twp. car crash

MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Two people have serious injuries after a car crash on Monday.

Deputies responded around 4 p.m. to Meridian Road and Columbia Road.

According to a release, a 26-year-old man from Waterford was traveling south on Meridian Road when he struck a vehicle he was trying to pass.

The driver then struck a northbound vehicle that a 49-year-old man was driving.

Both men had critical injuries and were taken to an area hospital.

The crash is under investigation by the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office, and anyone who saw the crash is asked to contact them at (517) 676-2431.

