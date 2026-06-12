Two MSU trustees censured for refusing to sign new Code of Ethics and Conduct

EAST LANSING, Mich — Michigan State University Trustees Mike Balow and Rema Vassar have been censured for refusing to sign the board’s new Code of Ethics and Conduct.

The board approved the new policy last month and required the eight trustees to sign a “statement of acknowledgement,” agreeing to abide by the new code.

The new policy, in part, says that trustees must show “loyalty” to the institution, that they should “uphold the university’s reputation,” and not “undermine” board decisions. even if they disagree with them.

Balow and Vassar, who both had their MSU credentials revoked for last month’s Mackinac Policy Conference after refusing to sign the document, both pushed back on the board’s decision Friday.

Earlier this week, Vassar announced plans to sue the university, alleging discrimination.

Friday’s meeting - held at the MSU Extension Center in Benton Harbor - was the first full board session since outgoing President Kevin Guskiewicz announced he is leaving to take a job at Clemson University in South Carolina. He was in attendance Friday.

During the meeting, the board discussed the 2027 operating budget and tuition rates. Back in April, the university approved a 5% increase in housing and dining rates for the 2026-27 academic year in April.

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