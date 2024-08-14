Touch a truck; Local law enforcement teams up across our neighborhoods to connect with kids

Local law enforcement collaborates again but this time with even more departments.

Kids across our neighborhoods meet officers and get to ask them questions.

Video shows kids and local law enforcement gathered outside Meridian Mall as a way to connect with neighbors.



(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

From motorcycles to fire trucks and police cars, Tuesday's Touch a Truck event here at the Meridian Mall brought all kinds of law enforcement vehicles to our neighbors. Officers themselves say that leaders hope to have a big impact on the community.

"It's just a chance to interact with the community," said Williamston Police Chief Weiss.

"For them to get to know us and for us to get to know them."

Neighbors gathered with local law enforcement from Ingham County.

"He's having a blast getting to meet everyone and everyone's so friendly," said neighbor Claire Phillson.

After the successful Cops and Community event in downtown Lansing, local officials say they wanted to extend an offer to more departments in the area.

"They're our partners, we work together every single day, to help people," said Missy Harris.

Ingham County Sheriff's Office in Mason partnered with MSU PD, Lansing PD, and more.

"It's better to meet somewhere like this than to meet them at the scene of a critical incident for the first time," said Weiss.

This is why more kids in our neighborhoods had the chance to visit River, the MSU police dog, and even head into vehicles.

"SWAT truck, they can go through that, they can go through cop cars."

"I'm going to drive it."

And over at the 911 tent, kids were asking questions and learning how to call for help.

"It's not normally something you learn in school. Just learning at a young age is very important," said Harris.

One neighbor expressed how these kinds of events need to continue as her kids are learning that law enforcement is here to help.

"It's great getting them comfortable with police officers and police cars, getting them up close and personal," said Phillison.

Ingham County Dive Team wants the community to know one thing.

"We're approachable."

In the future, the departments plan on having more events like this.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on X

Follow us on Instagram

Like us on Facebook