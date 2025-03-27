Tigers fans share fond memories and hopes for the season as opening day arrives

The Tigers are set to open up the 2025 season Thursday night against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Here in our neighborhoods, one man is using his Tigers memorabilia collection to bring neighbors closer together through their memories of Tigers history.

Video shows memories of Tigers fans, as well as thoughts from one local collector.

For many baseball fans like Bob Bement, the Detroit Tigers are a big part of life.

"I've been a baseball fan my whole life," Bement said.

He says he's been cheering on the team since 1945, when the team won its second World Series. He tells me his father actually saw the team play in a World Series all the way back in 1909.

"My dad went to the (1909 World Series) against Pittsburgh," Bement said. "He took the train that runs through here to Webberville for like a quarter, went to Detroit to the game and then came back home on that same train."

Bement was one of many at the Williamston Senior Center listening to neighbor Todd Walter talk about the history of the team.

I first spoke with Walter last July ahead of the Tigers making the playoffs. He showed me around his collection of memorabilia. But now Todd has taken his collection on the road to bring it across our neighborhoods to fans like Bement.

"This started last week, and now it'll go until the end of August for me," Walter said.

In hopes of bringing back fond memories.

"I play music of the old Tigers songs," Walter said. "We listen to the greatest plays such as Kirk Gibson's home run in the eighth inning of the fifth inning of the '84 World Series."

Walter says hearing those stories from neighbors like Bement is what drives him to continue sharing his collection, and speaks to how important the team has been to Michiganders for generations. And with that comes dreams for what's next.

"Every season, we're very hopeful," Walter said. "We're very hopeful, of a 162 game season, that we'll see you in October. And I think we will again this year."

The Tigers open up their season Thursday night in Los Angeles, but will have their home opener at Comerica Park on Friday, April 4.

Here in our neighborhoods, the Lansing Lugnuts will have their home opener on Tuesday, April 8.

