Thousands without power after Tuesday's storm; How this impacts families across our neighborhoods

Williamston Public Schools Superintendent says they wanted to remain open to provide students in the neighborhood with a "Safe Space."

Despite getting ready for school in the dark, the school staff was willing to be there for kids in the community.

Video shows neighbor Crystal Denny explaining how the district really helped give her kids a normal day.



(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

While the storm knocked out power in homes across our neighborhoods, many schools were able to keep the lights on.

The district has been able to provide some essentials after the storm.

"It was hot," says neighbor Crystal Denny.

"It was dark."

Denny had a different-than-normal morning routine. Her power was still out after Tuesday's storms.

"I've got the two little ones and trying to get them around when they didn't sleep well last night."

But one thing remained the same—school was open.

"They were very excited to go; they were happy to get out of there. They were bored out of their minds."

Ready for another day of school during this second week of classes in Williamston.

"Luckily, they had school, so we were able to get them up and around so they could have at least a little bit of fun and normalcy while we're waiting for the power to still come back on."

Though thousands of our neighbors lost power, the schools in the district did not.

"We have all the things that families are hoping to have right now for their children," says Williamston Superintendent Adam Spina.

He knew that having a normal school day would help out families after the storm.

"There's flushing toilets, power, internet, air conditioning, food, and water. All the things they might not have at home right now."

Some of life's essentials. As Denny hopes to hold on to some of her essentials at home.

"The idea of loss of food is just... especially right now in this world with as expensive as it is," said Crystal Denny.

DTE says the power will be back on here by the end of the day Thursday for 90% of neighbors, but some could be in the dark until Friday.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on X

Follow us on Instagram

Like us on Facebook