This nonprofit wants you to adopt a kitty this weekend

Video shows PetSmart Charitites Adoption Center in Okemos.

Adoptable cats will be available in both Okemos and West Lansing PetSmart locations March 22-24.

This adoption event comes after nonprofit Saved by Zade received a $70,000 grant from PetSmart Charities.

Karen McCloskey is a volunteer for Saved by Zade, a nonprofit focused on finding homes for abandoned and homeless cats.

In partnership with PetSmart Charities, Saved by Zade will bring adoptable cats to PetSmarts in both West Lansing and Okemos this Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

"For National Adoption Week, we have all of our volunteers on board," McCloskey said. "We'll have tables set up outside in kennels outside the adoption rooms at both this PetSmart in Okemos and on the West Side with more adoptable kitties than just the ones that are here in the enclosures."

Those kitties will be brought in from foster homes, and volunteers will also bring in cats from the Saved by Zade shelter in Leslie. The cats have been neutered, microchipped, and have been vaccinated and de-wormed.

"You can come in, meet our kitties, fill out an application, and if all goes well take a kitty home that day," said McCloskey.

Saved by Zade received a $70,000 grant from PetSmart Charities. McCloskey says the money will go towards vaccines and treatments for kittens, as well as supporting their volunteer work.

"We don't have adoption events everyday here, because we don't have enough volunteers here to run that," she explained. "We are volunteer based so what we depends on how much time people are willing to give."

Saved by Zade, thanks to their partnership with PetSmart charities, has helped find homes for more than 1,500 cats this past year, with hopes of increasing that going forward.

Paula and Dory are two cat lovers who with the help of Saved by Zade, were able to adopt.

"We both love cats and always have. Not only the people here at PetSmart but everyone we've spoken with at Zade has been just unbelievably wonderful," Dory said. "We're so impressed with all of them."

With kitten season approaching, McCloskey says there will be even a greater need for adoptions.

She said, "Right now we have multiple pregnant kitties, or kitties that have just given birth, so in the next 8-10 weeks or so we will have a huge number of kittens available."

The event runs Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

