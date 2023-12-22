These East Lansing offices and buildings will be closed for Christmas

East Lansing City Hall, along with other city offices, will be closed Friday through Monday, and will reopen on Tuesday, Dec. 26.

The East Lansing Public Library and Hannah Community Center will also be closed Friday through Monday.

The buildings will also be closed the following weekend for the new year.

I'm your neighborhood reporter Colin Jankowski. With Christmas just around the corner, there are a few city offices that will be closed this weekend.

East Lansing City Hall, the Department of Public Works and 54-B District Court will all be closed Friday and Monday for the holiday, and will reopen Tuesday.

The East Lansing Public Library and Hannah Community Center will also be closed Friday through Monday, and will reopen on Tuesday. All of these buildings will be closed Friday the 29th until Tuesday Jan. 2 for the new year as well.

