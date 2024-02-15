The mass shooting at Michigan State University left a scar on the community that still can be felt today.

As the anniversary of the tragedy passes, the United Resiliency Center is getting ready to open its doors to the public.

We take you inside the Center and speak with one Director in the video above.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

I'm your East Lansing Neighborhood Reporter Colin Jankowski. As the anniversary of the shooting at Michigan State passes by this week, the United Resiliency Center in East Lansing is getting ready to open its doors to the public.

The Spartan community continues to heal from the wounds left by last year's tragedy. The Resiliency Center was set up as a result of federal funds to help East Lansing through the process.

"When there are communities that experience mass violence, there are federal dollars that are set aside to help the community in their recovery process," Jamie Ayers said.

Jamie Ayers, the Director of Victim Services for Common Ground, says their success in Oxford led to the establishment of the center in East Lansing.

"Because of that work, we were then asked if we were interested in helping facilitate a resiliency center here in East Lansing to support the Spartan community, and the community and First Responders from the shooting that happened a year ago," Ayers said.

Ayers says there will be plenty of resources for the community.

"Individual therapy with a clinician," Ayers said. "We'll do support groups, we'll have dogs here for comfort."

"It really is dependent on what the community wants, and then we try our hardest to make that happen," she said. "And as the community evolves through their healing, the Center does too."

And the best part?

"All of the services we provide here are free," Ayers said.

The Center will hold a soft opening starting Tuesday, Feb. 20, to allow the community to become familiar with the Center and provide input on what services and events they would like to see.

"We want people to know that we're here, and we want people to utilize us while we're here," Ayers said.

