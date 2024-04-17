The Road Diet is over: Williamston business owners discuss safety at the main intersection

Video shows April 8th City Council meeting, where the motion to continue Road Diet proposal was rescinded.

The council is looking for alternative ways to keep pedestrians safe at the main Williamston intersection.

Business owners in the town discussed how to keep people safe.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

We’ve previously told you about the proposed Road Diet in Williamston, which would turn the busy Grand River and Putnam intersection from four lanes to three, adding a turn lane, and bike lanes.

The goal of the proposal was to create a safer intersection for pedestrians in the town.

At an April 8th City Council meeting, the council unanimously decided to rescind the the motion to go through with the project, citing public feedback, and concerns that MDOT would not grant the city a green arrow light, which was one of the initial goals of the project to begin with.

"We're recommending council rescind the motion to support the resolution to support the project, but we will continue our investigation to make that main four corners safe," said City Manager John Hanifan.

Mayor Tammy Gilroy says that other safety options are justified.

"Going back to I believe 2013, we've had four crashes at that intersection," said Gilroy. "I know we've had a lot of near misses with pedestrians, and I want to make sure we do this right."

Jeff Kodet, owner of Williamston True Value Hardware on Putnam St., has been against the Road Diet since it was proposed.

"We were going to lose all of the parking across the street from our hardware store," Kodet said.

While parking was a concern, he also believes that the Road Diet's lane reduction could affect the path of trucks in the area.

"And there would've been no way that they could of made a turn at that intersection," Kodet added.

Brooke Donnelly-Grezlak is a florist and owner of Botany Boutique. She tells me she has a personal experience with danger at that intersection.

"And as I walked out the front door to deliver the plant at the crosswalk, I almost got hit by a Honda," Donnelly-Grezlak said. "So I was a little bit disappointed that the Road Diet didn't go through, but I really do hope that Williamston take it seriously, and that we can do a "No Turn on Red."

Both Kodet and Donnelly-Grezlak think that adding in a "Don’t turn right on red" sign, could create better safety for pedestrians.

"So bumping out the shoulders on the turns, adding a "No Turn on Red" to make it safer for the pedestrians and bicyclists and other motorists as well," Kodet said.

I reached out to Tammy Gilroy, mayor of Williamston. She tells me the safety of pedestrians at that busy intersection will remain on the agenda for further discussion. Reporting from Williamston, I'm John Hart.

