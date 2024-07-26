The proposed community center in the Meridian Mall is closer to becoming a reality

Due to construction at Chippewa Middle School, the Meridian Township Senior Center will soon need a new home.

Plans are forming to move into a space at the Meridian Mall and re-imagine the center to provide a welcoming space for the entire community to enjoy.

Video shows Township officials sharing the plans for the space, and what is still needed in order to make the move possible.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

As remodeling continues at Chippewa Middle School, this Senior Center will soon be moving to empty space in the Meridian Mall, but there are still some things the Township needs before they can move into the new space.

"The Township Board is so excited," Marna Wilson said.

Marna Wilson sits on the Meridian Township Board of Trustees. She tells me there are big plans for the new center.

"The space will allow us to accommodate both recreational needs, a dedicated senior center space, and also have meeting and gathering spaces for the entire community," Wilson said.

But none of those will be possible without funding, and Wilson tells me while the project has about half of their funds allocated through grants already, they're working on a millage proposal for neighbors to approve.

"We know that we will be able to have about half the funds from private and public partnerships," Wilson said. "So we will be asking the community, that if this project is of value to them, will they support a small millage of operating costs and debt service."

In addition to replacing the Senior Center, Wilson says the new center will be for all neighbors, and with a location in the Meridian Mall, it can better serve Haslett and Okemos.

"We think this is an important acquisition. Especially post COVID where people getting together is so important, and relieving some of the isolation that people feel," Wilson said.

Wilson tells me the Township Board will have the details presented to them at their August 8 meeting, and will decide the next steps from there.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on X

Follow us on Instagram

Like us on Facebook