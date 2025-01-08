The Meridian Township Board approved the next Township Manager's contract. Here's what's inside.

In December, the Meridian Township Board appointed Timothy Dempsey as the next Township Manager following a months-long search.

Dempsey's contract was approved by the board on Tuesday, and he will step into the role beginning January 27.

Video shows details from the contract, as well as thoughts from Township Supervisor Scott Hendrickson.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

I'm your Meridian Township Neighborhood Reporter Colin Jankowski. Tuesday, the Meridian Township Board voted to approve the contract for new Township Manager Timothy Dempsey. I took a look at the documents. Here's what's inside.

"It's been a long process, to be sure," Township Supervisor Scott Hendrickson said.

A long process now over as the Meridian Township Board approved new Township Manager Timothy Dempsey's contract.

Ahead of Tuesday's meeting, I took a look at the contract to see what details were included.

According to the contract, Dempsey will receive an annual salary of about $175,000.

The contract also says Dempsey can't work anywhere else while under contract unless it's approved by the Township Board.

It also states the Township or Dempsey can end the employment with or without cause.

The motion to approve the contract passed unanimously, and Township Supervisor Scott Hendrickson tells me the board is looking forward to seeing Dempsey officially take over the role later this month.

"Tim Dempsey has a wealth of experience in municipal management, including a number of years, a couple of decades, in East Lansing serving as the Deputy City Manager," Hendrickson said. "So he knows the region well, he knows Meridian Township well, and I think that with him coming in, we'll be able to hit the ground running in 2025 working on a lot of our goals."

The contract now heads to Dempsey to sign, before he starts as manager on January 27, with the current contract going through December 2027.

WATCH BELOW: Meridian Township Board appoints new Township Manager

Meridian Township Board appoints new Township Manager

