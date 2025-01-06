The Lansing Bridal Show comes to Bath Township

EAST LANSING, Mich — The Lansing Wedding Association held its annual Bridal Show in Bath Township Sunday at the Eagle Eye Golf and Banquet center.

The event gives people in our neighborhoods the chance to meet with different vendors across mid-Michigan, while getting the chance to win door prizes throughout the day.

Executive Director Chase Nobis said the show can be a one-stop shop for people in our neighborhoods preparing for a fall wedding.

"We have everything from venues to cakes, DJs, photographers, videographers, pretty much everything you need to book the perfect wedding you can find it right here," Nobis said.

Over 100 businesses were at the event.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on X

Follow us on Instagram

Like us on Facebook