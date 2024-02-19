The Lake Michigan Film Festival returns to East Lansing

Video shows Studio C in the Meridian Mall, where the Lake Michigan Film Festival will be held in early March

The festival highlights films either made in, about, or by filmmakers from Michigan and Lake Michigan surrounding states

Jennifer White is on the board of directors at the East Lansing Film Festival, and says the festival is a unique chance to connect with the community

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

The Lake Michigan Film Festival is returning to East Lansing.

For over 20 years, The Lake Michigan Film Festival has highlighted films either made in, about, or by filmmakers from Michigan and Lake Michigan surrounding states.

40 films will be screened, with $1,200 in cash prizes for multiple categories, including best feature film, best documentary, best short film, and best student film.

Jennifer White is on the board of directors at ELFF. She says the Lake Michigan Film Festival is a unique chance to connect with neighbors.

"It's a really fun thing to experience coming to a film festival," White said. "You're gonna see something different, you're gonna see something you wouldn't see on TV at a regular movie theater. And again you're mingling with people from your community."

The Festival starts February 29th at 7 p.m. at the Hannah Community Center in East Lansing, and continues March 1st through 3rd at Studio C in Okemos.

You can see the whole lineup of films on the East Lansing Film Festival website.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook