The "Green Team": How Haslett 5th graders are helping the planet

Video shows Ralya Elementary School's "Green Team", comprised of 5th graders passionate about recycling.

After noticing issues with the school's recycling system, the students created a team to fix the problem

Starting with a single class, the team has expanded to the entire 5th grade, with word extending out to the community.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Every Wednesday during recess, 5th graders at Ralya Elementary walk the halls, go through bins, and sort trash and recycling.

They're part of the "Green Team", and their mission is to create a cleaner community by making sure trash and recyclables end up where they belong.

It all began in December, when their teacher, Sarah Haagensen, noticed that recycling bins were filling up too fast, and cardboard boxes ended up in the dumpster. The reason? Not all classrooms had the proper recycling bins.

She gathered her students...

"We talked for an hour about their solutions and their ideas for how could we fix this problem at Ralya," Haagensen said. "We relabeled everything, so we made sure every classroom, every big room that had students and staff in it, had the correct bins, and we started the Green Team routine."

Haagensen then opened the club up to the rest of the 5th grade. And before she knew it…

"I had 50 kids sign up to join the team," Haagensen said. "And so, I mean there were tears when that happened because I really didn't think that it would."

From those meager beginnings, groups of students now go to each classroom, sorting bins to ensure there’s no trash or misplaced recycling items, and return the bins in just 15 minutes.

Word of the students' efforts has extended out into the community. The Walmart Customer Spark program has given six wagons to the cause. So far, the team has raised 400 dollars in donations from the community.

One student said, "If you all join together, one small kid can make a big difference in the world, it's super empowering."

Now, Mrs. Haagensen and her students hope that this Green Team becomes a tradition here at Ralya Elementary School, and they also hope that it inspires other schools across the community to take action and help the planet.

