The East Lansing Farmers Market opens with the ringing of the "Market Bell"

The East Lansing Farmers Market was opened today at 10 am with the "Market Bell" ringing.

The market is located at 280 Valley Ct, East Lansing, MI 48823, and will be open from the first Sunday in June to the last Sunday in October from 10 am to 2 pm.

Watch the video above to see the festivities featured at the East Lansing Farmers Market. “The market is officially open”

On Sunday East Lansing Mayor George Brookover rang the “market bell” to signal the opening of the East Lansing Farmers Market.

“It’s a great opportunity for people to buy farm fresh stuff and we appreciate all the merchants that are here, it’s just a great gathering place on a Sunday morning.”

The market featured local farmers, vendors, bakers, and even some live music.

And today isn’t the only day you could come.

“The market runs from the first Sunday in June to the last Sunday in October from 10 to 2 in Valley Park”

The East Lansing Farmers Market is a growers-only market, which means it requires vendors to grow their own produce and/or make their own products.

