The East Lansing Art Festival returns this weekend for the 61st year

The East Lansing Art Festival returns to the neighborhood for the 61st year this weekend.

Featuring artists from around the country as well as our neighborhoods, organizers say the festival kicks off the season in the city.

Video shows one local artist with work on display this year sharing their excitement for the upcoming festival.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Artists from around the country are heading to the neighborhood this weekend to showcase their work in the East Lansing Art Festival. But for some of the artists, they won't have to go too far.

It's definitely the first large event in downtown East Lansing to kick off the year and the season," Festival Coordinator Heather Majano said.

Back for the 61st year, the East Lansing Art Festival is set to bring 150 artists to the city, and plenty of visitors.

"They're ready for sunshine and spring, or summer at this point," Majano said. "And they're just ready to come out and see their friends and I think that's what keeps it going."

Jessie Gott, a Michigan State graduate and East Lansing-based artist, will have work displayed in this weekend's festival. She says the event is a chance to share her art with the neighborhood, and connect with artists from across the country.

"I feel like I've really gotten to know what the Lansing art community is," Gott said. "So I'm really excited to see, once new people come here, kind of how that changes."

Gott says those connections can help her grow as an artist, and get perspectives and thoughts on her art that haven't been there since graduating from MSU.

"It can be a little isolating sometimes being an artist, working in your own studio," Gott said. "I'm really looking forward to seeing what people think about it. Seeing what people see within my artwork, having conversations about art."

The event will take place Saturday and Sunday. Artist booths will be set up along M.A.C. Avenue and Albert Avenue, with their work on display and available for purchase.

