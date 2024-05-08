The East Lansing Art Festival is back for its 61st year

EAST LANSING, Mich. — It is time once again for the 61st Annual East Lansing Art Festival.

The event is set to bring 150 artists and thousands of visitors to downtown East Lansing.

According to organizers, a wide variety of artistic mediums will be on display from artists across the country.

Artist booths will be set up with their work on display and available to purchase.

The festival will include live music and performances, artist demonstrations, a food court, outdoor seating, and games.

On Saturday, performances include:



The East Lansing High School Jazz Band

Flames N’ Dames

Mixed Flavors

Migiziikwe Eagle Spirit Dancer

Whorled

On Sunday, performances include:

Eugene Clark

Greater Lansing Ballet Company

Habibi Dancers

Forge the Sun

The Wild Honey Collective

Food vendors include:

Fire & Rice

The Smoke ‘N Pig BBQ

Melting Moments

Tantay: Peruvian Cuisine

Melted Cheese Grill

Taqueria Monarca

Sugarcane Galore

Picnic Food Truck

MI-Froyo

The event is May 18th and 19th in downtown East Lansing from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

All downtown East Lansing parking structures will be open for the event. In addition, parking will be available in MSU Lot 89 with a shuttle service to the festival. For accessible parking, The Bailey Parking Lot will be open in the front half of the lot.

To view a complete list of artists and the festival map, click here.

