The Detroit Lions' 'We Want More' bus tour makes stops in our neighborhoods

The Detroit Lions will host the Washington Commanders on Saturday at 8 pm on Fox 47.

The team's "We Want More" bus tour made stops in our Neighborhoods Thursday.

Video shows thoughts from fans in Okemos and at the State Capitol.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

I'm your Okemos Neighborhood Reporter Colin Jankowski. Lions fans here in my neighborhood braved the cold to come kick off what they hope will be a Super Bowl run for the Detroit Lions.

"It's been a great season," Jameson Betz said.

A 15-2 record...

"Best season of my life," Betz said.

...and the top seed in the NFC. But the fans, and the team, are still hungry.

The Lions' "We Want More" Bus tour stopped in my neighborhood at the Okemos Meijer Thursday morning, helping fans get excited for what's to come—and reflect on what's already been an incredible season.

"These don't come around that often, these types of seasons, so I don't want to waste any opportunity to have to celebrate and enjoy it," Betz said.

Fans like Jameson Betz say after the historic regular season finish for the team, the possibility of seeing their team make a run at the Lombardi trophy is something they're not taking for granted.

"You can't put it into words," Betz said. "As a father, getting to experience that with my kids, potentially, with my dad. It's special. I'm getting choked up just thinking about it. Again, I've waited my whole life for these moments. So to get to experience that, I would shed a few tears for sure."

Okemos wasn't the only stop for the tour here in our neighborhoods.

The "We Want More" bus tour officially made its way to the state capitol with hundreds of fans waiting in the winter weather to show their Lions pride.

"You know what, it's all grit," Mercedes Gonzalez said. "We've been grit, everything is grit, we are grit!"

Mercedes Gonzalez says under no circumstances was she missing the chance to cheer on her team ahead of Saturday's big game, and that includes work.

"They probably knew that if this tour was coming to town I would be here," she said.

She along with hundreds of other fans spent their Thursday afternoon getting a taste of Lions spirit.

"It definitely shows that they care about us, so we surely can come together as a family and show that we care about them," Adam Alexander said.

From photos to gear to special guests.

Neighbors had the chance to show their pride in celebration of a historic season that means so much to so many.

"The Lions deserve this win," Adam said. "They've never been to the Super Bowl but they got so close. And when you get the heart-wrenching feeling year after year after year, you get a feeling that you have to get that win."

