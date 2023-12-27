The Detroit Lions' excitement has made its way to our neighborhoods

The Detroit Lions won their first division title since 1993 on Christmas Eve after beating the Minnesota Vikings.

It comes as the Lions have had a successful season, sitting at 11-4 with the top seed in the conference still in play as the regular season wraps up.

The excitement surrounding the Lions has made its way across the state and into our neighborhoods.

For the first time in 30 years, the Detroit Lions have won their division. Now, with a chance at the number one seed in the playoffs still on the table, there's a lot to be excited about in Detroit. And, that excitement has made its way into our neighborhoods.

"We've already seen it the last few weeks with them winning and having a great season," Zach Hiscock said.

Zach Hiscock is one of the store managers at Rally House East Lansing. He says the success the Lions have had this season has already brought more fans in for merchandise.

"Winning the division for the first time since, what, '93 I think? It's just a lot of excitement around Detroit sports not only over there but over here as well," Hiscock said. "The amount of traffic that comes in here, the amount of product we've been able to get ahold of and get in the store, you can just tell the excitement."

And in just a few short days after the Lions' division title, fans have been on the phone looking for championship gear to mark this historic moment in Lions history.

"I literally just got off a phone call with somebody looking for it," Hiscock said. "It hasn't happened in many of our lifetimes, so being able to be a part of that and support the city and something big for the state of Michigan, it's just huge."

