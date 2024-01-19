The Detroit Lions are bringing excitement and fans to neighborhood businesses

Anderson Economic Group in East Lansing estimates over $50 million will be put into the Detroit area economy when the Lions take on the Buccaneers in the NFL Playoffs.

The impacts of the game will be felt here in our neighborhoods as well, with many expected to catch the game at local bars and restaurants.

Video shows Jeremy Bates, the General Manager of Pizza House East Lansing, talking about what he expects to see on Sunday.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

It's an exciting time to be a Lions fan. For the first time in 30 years, the Detroit Lions have won a playoff game, and are set to take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Divisional Round on Sunday.

The Lions fever has caught on, with fans of Honolulu Blue expected to spend the green this weekend.

"We'll have a really good weekend in general," Jeremy Bates said.

Jeremy Bates of Pizza House East Lansing expects to see quite a bit of Lions gear in the restaurant on Sunday. Just like last week's wildcard win.

"People were just pumped up," Bates said. "End of the game and having them, you know, hold on and win was really cool." Bates expects that excitement, and the business, to continue when the Lions take on the Buccaneers.

"I think we'll have a good crowd out for the game, especially the bar," he said.

And it's not just the East Lansing neighborhood that will see the excitement. It'll be seen in Jackson, Eaton Rapids, and especially Detroit.

Anderson Economic Group in East Lansing said it's hard to say how much our local communities will benefit, but estimates over $50 million will be put into the Detroit area economy, and the national TV game could bring even more.

"The beautiful decorations down at Campus Martius, the Riverwalk that's got a pretty white blanket of snow on it right now, and all the murals and urban gardens that are waiting for Spring," Tyler Theile, Vice President of Anderson Economic Group, said. "Those are all going to be featured on national television and that's really exciting."

Back at Pizza House, Bates has one last message before Sunday.

"Go Lions," he said.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook