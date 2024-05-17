"That New Place" gives back to charity to celebrate one year of service

Video shows That New Place in Williamston.

Celebrating one year of service, the owners of the restaurant are raising money to donate to charity.

This weekend, you can buy a slice of cake, and all proceeds will go to the Williamston Food Bank.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Nestled right in downtown Willamston, "That New Place" has served locals breakfast, lunch, and brunch for a whole year. Now, they're giving back, raising money all weekend for a good cause.

For a minimum of $5, you can grab a slice of cake, and all proceeds will go to the Williamston Food Bank.

Owner Carrie Ballou says that she and her husband, Ray, want to give back to the community that has supported their restaurant this year.

"People started walking through that door and giving us a chance, and then they started talking to people, and we've really come a long ways for our first anniversary," said Ballou. "We are invested in Williamston and I think Williamston is invested in us."

Ed Groves is a loyal customer and says That New Place stands out from other diners for the good food, and the owners.

"I'll come once or twice a week," Groves said. "You're really getting some really special food here and we're really happy that they've been here and are here now."

Treasurer of the Williamston Food Bank, Kim VanErp, told me that the money donated will go towards supplying more produce and fresh food for clients, and that they are grateful to serve the most generous community in the world.

