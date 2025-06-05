Tariffs drive up HVAC costs in mid-Michigan as summer approaches

EAST LANSING, Mich — Homeowners in East Lansing looking to install or repair air conditioning units this summer may experience sticker shock as tariffs continue to impact prices across various industries.

Tariffs have significantly increased the cost of HVAC equipment and materials.

New air conditioning systems now cost $1,000 to $1,500 more than last year.

Industry experts recommend maintenance to avoid costly repairs while prices remain high.

The impact of tariffs is extending to yet another industry affecting local residents.

"The tariffs came into play and the price of materials have gone up significantly," said Tyler Lantrip with The Meridian Company.

As temperatures climb heading into summer, the cost to stay cool is also on the rise. Air conditioning systems and repairs are the latest casualties in a series of price increases linked to tariffs.

"In the last couple of months, we've seen the cost of equipment go up," Lantrip said.

The price increases are substantial, according to local HVAC professionals who are seeing the effects firsthand in East Lansing neighborhoods.

"On average, an air conditioning system itself, it ranges. It's gone up anywhere from $1,000 to about $1,500 compared to what it was last year," Lantrip said.

This increase brings the price tag for a new installation to approximately $7,000 to $8,000. The tariffs have particularly affected components like refrigerant and compressors, meaning even smaller part replacements will require more money from consumers.

"Unfortunately, the price of equipment, it's directly reflected to the price of the consumer," Lantrip said.

To help homeowners manage these higher costs, Lantrip recommends keeping filters clean and ensuring units are clear of debris like leaves. These simple maintenance steps can reduce strain on air conditioning systems and decrease the chances of needing repairs.

For those who do need repairs, acting quickly might be the best approach, as industry trends suggest prices aren't likely to decrease anytime soon.

"We always see price hikes. We never really get a price decrease," Lantrip said.

