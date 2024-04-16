Stray cats in your neighborhoods? It's kitten season!

Video shows kittens at the Ingham County Animal Control & Shelter discussing kitten season in Michigan.

Kitten season runs from early spring through late fall.

Leaders told me what you should do if you notice strays in your area.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Kitten season has begun, which means you may see an uptake in stray cats in your neighborhoods.

"That's my motto, I'm just here for the cats,"

said Sarah Brockmiller, who's known as the Williamston Cat Lady.

She's fostered cats in Williamston and the Greater Mid-Michigan area for years, and she's no stranger to kitten season.

"In one day I caught 22 cats. So that's just the one day," Brockmiller said.

And leaders at the Ingham County Animal Control & Shelter say that's not too surprising this time of year.

"We see way more animals in the summer months, probably double than what we see in the winter," said Holly Guild, Director of the Ingham County Animal Control & Shelter.

She says during spring and summer months, the shelter on average receives around 70 cats a day.

"Cats and the overabundance of cats are really animal welfare's greatest issue right now," said Guild.

Guild says, if you find a stray, assess the cat see if the cat looks ill, or has a clipped ear which means they've already been fixed or neutered.

"For cats most of the time as long as they look to be in good health, their coat looks good, they're not skinny, they're not injured, the best thing you can do is leave them where they are at."

And if you are looking to take a stray cat home, Guild says to be careful as it might as it might not be a stray. Some cats might be outside roaming, that have owners, or caregivers.

"Look for a collar and tag, get them scanned for a chip, post them on social media, and if no one is looking for them, if people want to keep them and adopt them, proceed from there."

Brockmiller also says to have a cat checked for illnesses before you bring it in your home.

"Especially if you have animals at home, you never want to just take in any cat you find outside, because you don't know what that cat has been exposed to, what they're bringing into your home," said Brockmiller. "You're essentially exposing your own pets too."

Guild added the best thing to do is call your local animal control center if you are concerned about strays in your area.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook