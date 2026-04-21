EAST LANSING, Mich — Michigan House Republicans are recommending a 62% cut to state funding for Michigan State University and the University of Michigan for the next fiscal year.

The proposed higher education budget would slash $208,850,600 from Michigan State University.

Michigan House Republicans are recommending a 62% cut to state funding for Michigan State University and the University of Michigan for the next fiscal year, which would slash more than $208 million from MSU's budget.

House Speaker Matt Hall said the universities are losing focus on their core missions and specifically targeted MSU's Rx Kids program, calling it a "complete scam."

An MSU spokesperson warned the drastic cuts would harm students and risk Michigan's long-term economic strength, while defending the Rx Kids program for driving significant improvements in child welfare and family stability.

WATCH: State House Republicans' budget proposal would slash state funding at MSU

State House Republicans' budget proposal would slash state funding at MSU

"I'm very disappointed in what we're seeing from Michigan State University and the University of Michigan," House Speaker Matt Hall said.

"Michigan State University, they've been losing their way, losing focus of their core mission," Hall said.

Hall criticized university initiatives that receive state funding, specifically calling the Rx Kids program a "complete scam."

"We see them going into things like Rx Kids, which is a complete scam, which is giving welfare to illegal aliens. You see a lot of people are spending the money from Rx Kids on drugs, alcohol, and many other things. We have programs in Michigan that, in the federal government, that are meant to help needy mothers," Hall said.

I reached out to Michigan State University for comment on the proposed state funding cuts.

"The drastic cuts proposed by the Michigan House are a direct hit to the thousands of students and families that choose MSU as their path and value the resources and opportunity afforded by a public university. Reducing investment in institutions that deliver this scale of impact undermines the success of our students and risks Michigan’s long-term economic strength," a Michigan State University spokesperson said.

"We urge House lawmakers to reconsider this approach and adopt a funding strategy that reflects both equity and impact across the state’s higher education system," the spokesperson said.

The proposal is the start of a lengthy process before lawmakers approve a final budget.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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