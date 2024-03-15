Spartans fall to Boilermakers 67-62 in the Big Ten Tournament, await Selection Sunday

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — After Michigan State picked up a big resume-building win against Minnesota on Thursday, the Spartans moved on to face Purdue on Friday. It was a big opportunity to pick up some momentum as they head into the NCAA Tournament with a win over the No. 1-seeded Boilermakers.

After trailing at the break, the Spartans surged back into the game, keeping the pressure on Purdue.

The Spartans cut the Boilers' double-digit lead down to three with just over 11 minutes left in the second half before finding themselves down by three possessions soon after.

With just 1:46 left, Tyson Walker scored to tie the game, but the Boilermakers would respond with a Fletcher Loyer three-point shot to put them back on top. That was the difference in the game, and despite the Spartans' best efforts, they would fall to Purdue, 67-62.

The Spartans head home early from Minneapolis, and will now wait to see where they will be seeded for the NCAA Tournament on Selection Sunday.

