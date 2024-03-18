Spartans dance again: MSU fans react to NCAA tournament selection

Video shows fans reacting to MSU making the NCAA Tournament.

The selection committee for the NCAA Tournament has given MSU a 9-seed in the West Region.

They play against 8-seed Mississippi State on Thursday.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Michigan State University is headed back to the big dance.

The selection committee for the NCAA Tournament has given MSU a 9-seed in the West Region, setting up a first-round matchup against 8-seed Mississippi State from the SEC.

For Spartan fans hoping to see the action in person, that game will be Thursday in Charlotte.

They aren’t the only Spartans that are going dancing. Sunday we also learned that the MSU women have earned a 9-seed in the NCAA Tournament.

Their first game will be against North Carolina in Colombia.

I caught up with Spartan fans in our neighborhood to get their first impressions on MSU’s tournament chances.

“We couldn’t be happier, you know, just seeing who we were gonna play, the bar was electric after the sights, we’re just ready. We’re ready for Mississippi State, this is gonna be a good game for us here.”

“Oh, Michigan State is gonna win by 20, easy.”

“The whole building, everyone started screaming out of joy. Michigan State made it, I immediately looked up at the screen then. I’m feeling good like we’re gonna be beating Mississippi State, gonna be nervous about the North Carolina game but Tom Izzo is one of the best coaches when it comes to the tournament.”

"Not a die-hard MSU fan, but as an MSU student I love to see it. Obviously, if MSU does make it past Mississippi State they will be playing my home team, UNC, so that’s gonna be a little difficult for me but we’ll see how it goes.”

