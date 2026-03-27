Spartan fans share their sports superstitions ahead of Sweet 16 game

EAST LANSING, Mich — Michigan State University is still dancing, and the margin for error gets tighter with each game. Fans in mid-Michigan have their own way of making an impact through superstitions, whether it is a lucky jersey or a lucky spot on the couch.

"I wear my black Miles Bridges jersey for every game," Gabe Schneider said. "If we lose, we have to wash it."

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Others, like Seth Armbrustmacher, told me they simply make sure they are in green and white that day. And so far, it has worked out for him.

"Every time, like when I'm going to class, I wear this, and then when it comes to the game, they kick the crap out of people," Armbrustmacher said.

Just a few miles away at One North Kitchen and Bar, events manager and Spartan fan Caleb VanZee told me that while he does not have any good luck charms for most matchups, he has one for if the Spartans and Wolverines make it all the way.

"Whenever we do play Michigan, I have my 'Beat Michigan' pin that I wear. And if I wear that to a game and we lose to Michigan, that pin goes away, and I go to Alumni Hall, and I get a new one," VanZee said.

While many of these good luck charms or rituals may seem silly, fans like Gigi Somers told me that they make them feel more connected to the team and the results of the matchups.

"You're superstitious, so it's like 'Well, I can't wear that because we lost!'" Somers said.

When asked if it makes her feel like she has an impact on the game, Somers agreed.

"Yeah, we do. We feel like we do have an impact," Somers said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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