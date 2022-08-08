Sparrow Health System testing for monkeypox

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Sparrow Health System is now testing for monkeypox at all of their Lansing-based labs, emergency rooms and urgent care locations.

"The testing is, we do three swabs of the scab, or the area where the rashes, or the little bumps in the vesicles, and then we do a screening test for orthopox," Sparrow Health System's Chief Clinical Officer Dr. Paul Entler said.

Entler also says it is important to be informed with what the signs and symptoms of monkeypox are.

“If you have a rash, cover it when coming in," said Entler. "Just use regular infection prevention practices, so it's just washing hands."

