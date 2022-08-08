Watch Now
Sparrow Health System testing for monkeypox

FILE - This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows mature, oval-shaped monkeypox virions, left, and spherical immature virions, right, obtained from a sample of human skin associated with the 2003 prairie dog outbreak. (Cynthia S. Goldsmith, Russell Regner/CDC via AP, File)
Posted at 5:57 PM, Aug 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-08 17:57:10-04

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Sparrow Health System is now testing for monkeypox at all of their Lansing-based labs, emergency rooms and urgent care locations.

"The testing is, we do three swabs of the scab, or the area where the rashes, or the little bumps in the vesicles, and then we do a screening test for orthopox," Sparrow Health System's Chief Clinical Officer Dr. Paul Entler said.

Entler also says it is important to be informed with what the signs and symptoms of monkeypox are.

“If you have a rash, cover it when coming in," said Entler. "Just use regular infection prevention practices, so it's just washing hands."

Mikayla Temple

