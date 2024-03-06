Soup Together: Charity dinner in Williamston for family in need

Video shows Sunnyside Cafe in Williamston, where a monthly Soup Together fundraiser dinner happened Tuesday.

Funds raised will help support 6-year old Layne Caswell, who was diagnosed with cancer last year.

Williamston community members gathered to come together and show their support.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

On Tuesday, Sunnyside Cafe in Williamston hosted their monthly Soup Together fundraiser, to support 6-year old Layne Caswell.

Back in December, we told you about Layne's health challenges. He was diagnosed with Medulloblastoma cancer.

Jeanette Ellsworth, owner of Sunnyside Cafe put this fundraiser together with the help of her crew, serving soup to bring the community together to support the Caswell family. Every effort from organizing, to cooking and serving, was volunteer.

"And it's the food, the fellowship, it's all coming together to just grow that village, because even if we can't financially do it, we can be there for each other," Ellsworth said.

Ellsworth tells me this is the last Soup Together fundraiser for this season, but they'll be having fundraisers throughout the year, and will be beginning these again back up in September.

If you would like to help the Caswell family, the link to the GoFundMe is below.

https://gofund.me/2721b84e

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook