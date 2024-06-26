"Soul Box" exhibit unveiled at East Lansing Public Library creates room for conversations about gun violence

Nearly 3,000 "soul boxes" are on display at the East Lansing Public Library as part of a nationwide project that brings awareness to gun violence.

The boxes were decorated by people around the country to represent their experiences and feelings about gun violence.

Video shows community activists from our neighborhoods sharing their thoughts on Tuesday's unveiling and the importance of these conversations.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

I'm your East Lansing Neighborhood Reporter Colin Jankowski. Earlier this month, teens at the East Lansing Public Library spent an evening folding "soul boxes" as part of an exhibit to bring attention to gun violence. And on Tuesday, the full exhibit was unveiled at the library.

Colin Jankowski "Soul Boxes" on display at the East Lansing Public Library



More than 2,000 origami boxes line the walls of the exhibit. Some with memories of loved ones lost to gun violence, messages of hope, and calls for change.

"I think it's absolutely amazing that we can come from different cultures, different religions, different ethnic backgrounds, but we all have the same common goal," Miranda Hinton said. "And it's to make a difference in the community and help stop the violence."

While many of the boxes were made by others around the country and donated by the Soul Box Project, each box on display represents Michiganders who were shot.

"Looking at those boxes breaks my heart," Michael McKissic said.

Mikey 23 Foundation Founder Michael McKissic says it shows the reach of the issue, from neighborhood to neighborhood and state to state.

"The problem doesn't just exist in Lansing," he said. "It exists in East Lansing, Okemos, Haslett, Eaton Rapids, and Grand Ledge areas."

As community members took in the artwork, McKissic and others say it's important to keep having conversations about preventing gun violence.

"So that we continue to bring this to the forefront of people's minds that we have a problem," McKissic said. "We're going to continue to talk about it.

The exhibit will remain open at the library through Saturday.

