Some East Lansing neighbors could still see extra fees on their electric bill. Here's why.

Last month, the City of East Lansing directed the Lansing Board of Water and Light to stop charging a 5% fee on neighbors' electric bills.

The fee went to the City of East Lansing's general fund.

Neighbors opened their latest bills to find the fee still on them.

Video shows an explanation from BWL about why neighbors were still charged for the fee.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

East Lansing neighbors say that a fee on their electric bills that was supposed to be gone is still showing up. I'm asking why.

We first told you about those fees last month, after the City of East Lansing asked the Lansing Board of Water and Light to stop charging people who live in the city a fee of 5% of their energy cost.

The fee went directly from BWL to the city, to spend however the city chose.

The city asked for that change on February 7.

But while looking through my neighborhood Facebook groups Tuesday night, I noticed neighbors saying they still saw the fee on this month's bill.

Neighbor Andrew Vazquez had strong feelings about the fee Wednesday afternoon.

"I don't like it, especially because they were already ordered to (stop charging the fee)," Vazquez said. "It just feels like a waste of money for all the residents in East Lansing."

I reached out to BWL to try and get some answers for neighbors.

They told me in a statement that they ended the fee collection on February 7. But, if neighbors had just now received a bill that included any dates before then, they would still see the fee. In other words, if their current bill included February 6 or before, they'd see the fee on their bill.

