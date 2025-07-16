Some East Lansing neighbors can claim a part of the BWL Franchise Fee settlement. Here's how.

EAST LANSING, Mich — East Lansing residents who paid certain franchise fees on their Lansing Board of Water and Light bills can now file claims to receive a portion of a nearly $8 million settlement.

The settlement comes from a lawsuit regarding franchise fees charged to East Lansing residents on their utility bills.

Eligible residents include anyone who paid these fees between April 2, 2019, and April 2024.

Claims must be submitted by September 2, with final settlement approval expected in October.

Last month, the city of East Lansing reached a settlement in a lawsuit regarding "franchise fees" charged to East Lansing neighbors on their Lansing Board of Water and Light bills. The city announced they would be paying back nearly $7,800,971.13 to those eligible.

The city said a third party would be putting together a website for residents to file their claims. That website launched this week, and people began to receive text notifications about the process.

According to the website, any person or entity that paid the fees to the city of East Lansing on their BWL bill from April 2, 2019, through April of this year is an eligible member of the class and can file a claim online here.

Eligible neighbors also have the option to fill out a physical form that will be sent to them through the mail at a later date.

The deadline to submit a claim is September 2. The settlement has only reached preliminary approval for now but could receive final approval during a hearing in October.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

