SILENCE THE VIOLENCE: Community "Soul Boxes" to be displayed in the East Lansing Library this month

East Lansing teens gathered at the East Lansing Library to fold "soul boxes" as part of an upcoming exhibit at the library.

Video shows some of the artwork made at Wednesday's event, as well as neighbors' thoughts on the project.



(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

I'm your East Lansing Neighborhood Reporter Colin Jankowski. I'm here at the East Lansing Public Library where a new art project in the works is bringing attention to gun violence.

Teens gathered at the library Wednesday to fold "soul boxes," meant to represent feelings and experiences related to gun violence. Library officials say they were approached to take part in the project and say it speaks to the role libraries play as a safe space for communities everywhere.

"We were actually approached and thought it was an excellent fit," Adult Services Librarian Angelo Moreno said. "And I think the fact we were approached kind of goes to show the role that public libraries, not just the East Lansing Public Library, but public libraries in the country, the role that we play in communities."

The boxes will be on display in an exhibit at the library starting June 25.

If you didn't make it to the library on Wednesday, but would still like to participate in the project, the library tells me that the supplies for the boxes will remain out at the library until the exhibit opens.

