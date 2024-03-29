Severe weather preparedness can never start too early, neighborhood officials say

From tornadoes to blizzards and floods, Mother Nature can bring the worst to our neighborhoods.

Officials in our neighborhoods say it's best to start planning for severe weather response now, before the next storm hits.

Video shows the East Lansing Fire Chief detailing some things our neighbors can do at home to be prepared as we head toward severe weather season.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Springtime in Michigan can unfortunately come with the risk of severe weather. And, First Responders in Ingham County have spent this week training to help our neighbors more effectively in case of an emergency.

Ingham County Emergency Manager Bob Boerkoel says Thursday's training helps First Responders understand the hazards of those disasters so they can help our neighborhoods when they happen.

"It helps our First Responders to be able to better identify the kinds of threats and hazards that exist with these different types of events," Boerkoel said. "From that, they can more effectively respond to and plan for these events when they do happen."

And while the County trains First Responders, there is work neighbors can be doing on their own to help make sure they stay safe as well.

"I think people need to just be aware and be ready for any emergency," East Lansing Fire Chief Dawn Carson said.

East Lansing Fire Chief Dawn Carson stressed the importance of forming a plan for your household now, as severe weather can be unpredictable, and can catch you off guard.

"Don't wait for it to be a tornado or a flood," Carson said. "Have a plan. Have all your kids and your family members know if this happens, these are the steps we're going to take, whether its in writing or in communication with people."

Carson says to pay attention to weather alerts, either through a weather radio, your phone and social media, or your local news.

