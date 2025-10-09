Senior center relocation creates urgency as $5 million state grant deadline approaches in 2026

Meridian Township seniors face uncertainty as their beloved community center prepares for demolition, leaving hundreds of active older adults searching for a new home by 2028.

Jane Cheritt has found her community at the Meridian Township Senior Center, where she plays Euchre and bridge, attends Jazzercise classes, and participates in various activities throughout the week.

"You make really nice friends, it keeps you engaged, I come to exercise and learn new activities and meet new people," Cheritt said.

But the building housing the senior center is scheduled for demolition, forcing the center to relocate by 2028. The timeline has created urgency for township officials who are scrambling to find a solution.

During the last Meridian Township election, voters rejected a proposal that would have increased property taxes to fund construction of a new senior center. Despite this setback, Cheritt remains optimistic about the future.

"Of course, we would have liked to have a new facility, but we're hoping that we can find something in the community that will accommodate us going forward," Cheritt said. "We're hoping they will solve the issue and find something."

The township secured a $5 million grant from the state in 2024 to fund the community center project. Following the failed millage vote, officials shifted their focus to finding an existing building that could serve as a senior-only center.

"The township after the millage vote did not pass decided to focus solely on a senior only center, so we've been looking at various options that might be available with existing properties and existing buildings in the community," said Tim Dempsey, Meridian Township Manager.

Time is running short. The state grant must be spent by September 2026, giving officials less than a year to identify and secure a new location. Dempsey explained that finding suitable space presents unique challenges.

"It can be a real challenge because you might drive through a local community and see an open commercial building and say why can't they just go there," Dempsey said. "Well there could be issues with the building in terms of not meeting the size requirements we need or the expense to lease the property could be so great that it does not make financial sense."

For seniors like Cheritt, the ideal solution would prioritize accessibility and convenience for township residents.

"I would say that if they could find a spot that was centrally located for the township, it's Meridian Township. That would be nice," Cheritt said.

