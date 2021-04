FH Northern 66, East Lansing 56

Ethan Erickson scored 24 points and Trinidad Chambliss added 21 as Forest Hills Northern raced past East Lansing 66-56 in a division one state quarterfinal Tuesday night at Orchard View High School.

The Huskies (17-1) advance to play Grand Blanc in the division one semifinals at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday at the Breslin Center in East Lansing.