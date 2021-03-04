Semi catches fire and rolls over on I-96

EAST LANSING, Mich. — UPDATE: 12:17 p.m. - EB I-96 is back open but WB I-96 continues to be closed.

There is a semi-truck that has rolled over on eastbound I-96, catching fire at the Williamston exit on I-96.

Michigan State Police have reported that the crash is fatal.

Sharon Anway, FOX 47 News, 2021

Eastbound and Westbound lanes of I-96 between Okemos Road and M-52 are currently closed. Also, the Williamston Road overpass and westbound ramp are also closed.

We will keep you up to date on any updates to this unfolding situation

The semi truck was hauling wooden pallets. The cause of the traffic crash is under investigation. pic.twitter.com/a2ElZypX17 — MSP First District (@MSPFirstDist) March 4, 2021

Want to see more local news ? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook