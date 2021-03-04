Menu

Semi catches fire and rolls over on I-96

Michigan State Police, FOX 47 News, 2021
Posted at 11:54 AM, Mar 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-04 12:19:28-05

EAST LANSING, Mich. — UPDATE: 12:17 p.m. - EB I-96 is back open but WB I-96 continues to be closed.

There is a semi-truck that has rolled over on eastbound I-96, catching fire at the Williamston exit on I-96.

Michigan State Police have reported that the crash is fatal.

Eastbound and Westbound lanes of I-96 between Okemos Road and M-52 are currently closed. Also, the Williamston Road overpass and westbound ramp are also closed.

We will keep you up to date on any updates to this unfolding situation

