Search for shooting suspect underway in East Lansing

EAST LANSING, Mich. — The search for a suspect in a weekend shooting is underway and the East Lansing Police Department is asking for your help.

Police say they are investigating what could have been a possible road range that resulted in one person being shot.

It happened just before midnight on Saturday.

Police were told that it happened at M.A.C and Grand River avenues but later found out the shooting actually occurred on Coolidge road north of Saginaw Street.

One victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to be ok.

Police say the person they are looking for is a white man in his mid-to late-20s.

They describe him as having long blonde hair that was worn in a bun with a mustache and a beard that is medium-length.

They also say the suspect vehicle was a silver four-door sedan with Michigan plates and could possibly been a Toyota.

If you have any information you are asked to contact the ELPD detective Jason Cotton at 517-319-6842.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook