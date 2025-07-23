School of Rock East Lansing reflects on Ozzy Osbourne's legacy after rock icon's death at 76

EAST LANSING, Mich — Ozzy Osbourne, known as the "Prince of Darkness" and founding member of Black Sabbath, died Tuesday at 76 years old, leaving behind a musical legacy that continues to inspire generations of musicians.

Local music teachers and students at School of Rock East Lansing shared how Osbourne influenced their musical journeys.

Osbourne's impact extended beyond his Black Sabbath days to his solo career and the creation of the Ozzfest music festival.

After news of his death, I visited School of Rock East Lansing to speak with instructors and students about the legacy he leaves behind.

Brian Alspaugh, a teacher at School of Rock East Lansing and performing musician himself, is a massive fan of Osbourne.

"I told them when I first started, my goal was to get as close to Ozzy as possible," Alspaugh said.

He shared that the news of Osbourne's death came as a complete shock.

"Honestly, if I heard it yesterday, I probably wouldn't be at work today," Alspaugh said.

Alspaugh believes Osbourne's impact on the music world cannot be overstated.

"He started a genre with Black Sabbath and then made an even bigger solo career off the top of that. And then when people thought he was done, he launched a music festival that brought us an entire wave of bands that people are still listening to today," Alspaugh said.

At School of Rock East Lansing, Alspaugh teaches guitar, bass, and drums, and also runs a band class that previously learned songs by Black Sabbath, the band fronted by Ozzy Osbourne. His students feel Osbourne's influence in their own musical journeys.

"What he's done for the rock community changed everything. And half the music I listen to today is influenced by him," one student said.

Seeing another generation of musicians embrace Osbourne's legacy brings joy to Alspaugh.

"I love to see them putting in the work and continuing that legacy in a different way, yeah. It warms my heart," Alspaugh said.

