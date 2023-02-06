Say cheese! Pets pose for Valentine's Day photoshoot in Okemos

EAST LANSING, Mich. — It's the season of love, and to celebrate, Happy Feet Pet Rescue and Soldan's Pet Supplies teamed up to offer a Valentine's Day photoshoot to show love to those furry family members who bring us joy.

"A lot of people are really into their pets lately, us included," said Happy Feet Pet Rescue Director Patience Cole. "Some of us that don't have children or choose not to have partners or spouses, our dogs are kind of our whole lives. So it's just a really fun way to get a cute photo of your dog you can share on social media or you know, do whatever you want with it."

For a $10 donation, dogs big and small got a chance to enjoy some treats, hear some praises and distractions as they posed for the camera in their 10-minute photo session.

"A lot of the dogs that have come in today were actually adopted from us, so it's been really cute to get to see them again. See how well they're doing, how happy they are and see how much they've grown to," Cole said.

The fundraiser also gave them a chance to add some more love to the air by showcasing some puppies who are up for adoption.

"Our goal is to try to place an animal in the most appropriate home for them. So like these puppies, for example, we would be looking for an active home, somebody that had space for them to run and grow stuff like that," Cole said.

And if you can't adopt or foster a pet, you can always volunteer.

These Valentine's Day photos brought smiles to the faces of those standing nearby and watching. And they will also create furry cute memories that will last a lifetime for these families.

All donations from the photoshoot benefited Happy Feet Pet Rescue.

For more information on how you can get involved and upcoming events, click here.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook