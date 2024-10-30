Safe Halloween hosts the children of East Lansing

Video shows children gathering for MSU FSL's annual Safe Halloween event

Safe Halloween is fundraising for the Muscular Dystrophy Association

First responders attended Safe Halloween (The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

When I was a kid, on Halloween this was all that mattered and if I'm being honest not much has changed for me. I'm your neighborhood reporter Dominic Carroll and children here in East Lansing are enjoying some trick-or-treating, during an event called Safe Halloween. All the while raising money for a good cause.

Safe Halloween is an annual Michigan State Fraternity and Sorority Life hosted event where chapters host various Halloween activities right on Mac Avenue.

“Obviously, everyone's home lives are different so this is like an event where they shut down the street and everybody can trick-or-treat safely with Michigan State,” said PR Director of Safe Halloween, McKenna Pasini.

There more safety to Safe Halloween then blocking off a couple of roads. First responders attended the event providing the community with an extra some extra security.

"First responders are like real life super heroes to kids it's not Captain America. That is a police woman, that is a police man. Being able to show kids the that they're here and they're willing to celebrate with you provides that save environment for them," said Director of Safe Halloween, Sophia Greco.

Every year Safe Halloween selects a different philanthropic mission. This year is a fundraiser for the Muscular Dystrophy Association. This is a cause close to Grecos heart because someone she's close with is battling the disease.

"He is extremely kind and super open he has answered all my questions about muscular dystrophy. I just want to be able to be a part of that even if it is just a little bit," Grecos continued.

To help those in need while providing a sense of community.

"The real favorite part about Safe Halloween is to see all the families come out and feel safe and feel welcomed," Grecos continued.

In East Lansing, Dominic Carroll, FOX 47 News.

