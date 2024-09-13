Rolling With the Best of Them: Okemos bowler finds the national spotlight

From a young age, Okemos resident Justin Knowles always wanted to become a professional bowler.

Now more than a decade into his pro career, he'll showcase his skills on the national stage at the PBA Tournament in Portland, Maine this weekend.

Video shows Knowles preparing for the tournament, as well as his story getting to this point.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

I'm your Okemos Neighborhood Reporter Colin Jankowski. Every athlete dreams of one day making it to the pros. The NFL, the NBA, or the PBA. One man here in our neighborhoods has made it to the Professional Bowlers Association, and is competing on the national stage this weekend.

Inside of Royal Scot Gold and Bowl in Lansing, Justin Knowles can be found perfecting his craft.

"I always wanted to be a professional bowler," Knowles said. "I grew up around bowling. My parents, grandparents, they used to bowl as many days as I can remember. My earliest memories are all in the bowling center."

But it wasn't always easy.

"It seemed like a dream that was pretty out of reach," Knowles said.

Moving around the mitted during his life, Justin wasn't able to bowl in high school or college, preventing him from exposure that other hopeful pros get during that time.

"It kind of felt like being an astronaut," Knowles said. "Like I want to grow up and do this, but what's it going to take. And it all felt kind of almost impossible."

But Justin says he stayed determined, and now more than a decade into his professional career, he's embracing the road it took to get here as he heads to this weekend's PBA Tournament in Portland, Maine.

"All I can think about is the first memories of bowling with my parents, my grandparents, my brother, and dreaming of the moment," Knowles said. "And then you get there and you have about two seconds to reflect on that before it's time to go."

This Weekend's PBA Tournament Schedule

Okemos Bowler PBA Tournament Schedule

