ROCK ON: School of Rock East Lansing ready to take the stage at Wisconsin music festival

The School of Rock East Lansing is getting ready to rock the stage at Summerfest in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

The music festival features a lineup of recording artists and headliners from SZA to Motley Crue.

Video shows staff at the school sharing their thoughts about the opportunity to perform at the festival.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

I'm your neighborhood reporter Colin Jankowski. Students here at the School of Rock East Lansing are preparing for a unique opportunity as they get ready to rock the stage at Summerfest in Milwaukee.

"It's a little nerve-wracking," Kaitlyn Riel said.

The School of Rock East Lansing's House Band is getting ready to rock out at the festival for the second straight year.

"We'll be there with about 80 other school of rocks, and there are some international schools that are going to be there as well," Owner and General Manager Jon Jackinchuk said.

Not to mention a lineup of recording artists like Goo Goo Dolls, SZA, and Motley Crue, which the band is getting to know in a fitting way.

"We're doing some Motley Crue songs, we're doing some Goo Goo Dolls songs, so hopefully we'll get a chance to see some of the artists and they'll appreciate our versions of their songs," Jackinchuk said.

Music Director Kaitlyn Riel works closely with the house band and says she's proud of the hard work the students have put in to get to this point.

"We've got younger kids who come to Rock 101 camps or rookies camps or they have younger siblings, and they get to see their friend, their sibling performing at like the largest music festival in the world, out of state," Riel said. "Like that's rad!"

The band will take the stage in Milwaukee this weekend. For those who can't make a trip out, there are plenty of opportunities to catch them around our neighborhoods when they get back.

WATCH BELOW: Upcoming opportunities to watch the School of Rock East Lansing House Band in our Neighborhoods

WATCH: Upcoming opportunities to watch the School of Rock East Lansing House Band

