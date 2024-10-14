Road Closures for MSU's Homecoming Parade on Friday

EAST LANSING, Mich — On Friday, the City of East Lansing is closing several roads for Michigan State University's annual Homecoming Parade.

The parade begins at the intersection of Abbot Road and Burcham Drive at 6 p.m. and will end on Farm Lane on MSU’s campus at approximately 7:15 p.m.

The Hannah Community Center parking lot will close at noon for parade staging.

The East Lansing Public Library parking lot will also close early at 2 pm.

EAST LANSING STREET CLOSURES

Closures from 2:30 p.m. until approximately 7 p.m.:



Abbot Road between Saginaw Street and Burcham Drive

Centerlawn Avenue between Forest Street and Abbot Road

Northlawn Street between Forest Street and Abbot Road

Evergreen Avenue between Centerlawn Avenue and Northlawn Street

Forest Street between Centerlawn Avenue and Northlawn Street

Fern Street between Abbot Road and Evergreen Avenue

Burcham Drive between M.A.C. Avenue and Abbot Road

Closures from 5:30 p.m. until approximately 7:15 p.m.:

Abbot Road between Burcham Drive and Grand River Avenue

Grand River Avenue between Harrison Road and Abbot Road

Michigan Avenue between Harrison Road and Grand River Avenue

Grand River Avenue between Hagadorn Road and Collingwood Drive/Farm Lane

Closures from 5:45 p.m. until approximately 7:15 p.m.:

Grand River Avenue between Abbot Road and Collingwood Drive/Farm Lane

Friday's street closures could impact after-school student pick-up for East Lansing High School (ELHS), Marble Elementary School, MacDonald Middle School, Stepping Stones Montessori, and St. Thomas Aquinas Parish School.

The closures will also impact the ELHS football game against Waverly High School. The high school recommends using Alton Road from Saginaw Street to access the ELHS campus at 509 Burcham Drive.

For a live view of parking for the parade, click here.

