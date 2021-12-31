Ringing in the new year with fireworks? Here are some safety tips

EAST LANSING, Mich. — The new year is quickly approaching and, if you plan to celebrate with fireworks, it’s important to remember a few safety tips.

If you live in Lansing and East Lansing fireworks can be lit starting today until 1 a.m. on Saturday.

The East Lansing Fire Department reminds you, if you’re using fireworks, to make sure there’s adult supervision and water nearby, which could be in a hose or bucket.

When lighting fireworks, light them one at a time and keep the extra fireworks and other combustibles at least 15 feet away.

Fireworks should only be used outdoors.

The fire department said you should never attempt to relight a firework that is a dud and to make sure you point fireworks away from people and pets.

And don't light fireworks when drinking alcohol.

John Newman the fire inspector with the East Lansing Fire Department said the department has seen hand and face injuries from fireworks. Newman said he wants people to remember to be cautious about the operation of the fireworks.

“Mostly because it’s cold outside. People try to stay closer to the warmth maybe next to the garage or close to the house with the door open. You got to keep them outside away from the house 15 feet of safe distance from combustible materials as well as people and pets,” Newman said.

When it’s time to dispose the fireworks do so by soaking them in water before putting them in the trash, especially sparklers.

