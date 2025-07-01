Retired K9 passes, according to East Lansing Police Department

EAST LANSING, Mich — The East Lansing Police Department has announced the passing of a retired canine partner, K9 Ares.

According to a Facebook post, Ares died peacefully in the home of Sgt. Horst early Tuesday, July 1, 2025,

According to the post, Sgt. Horst and Area started their career in May 2015 and retired in October 2022.

We’re told that K9 Ares served with dedication for more than 7 years, apprehending several felons, locating missing people, completing numerous explosive sweeps, and performing countless demonstrations for children.