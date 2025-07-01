Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodEast Lansing - Okemos - Haslett - Williamston - Webberville

Actions

Retired K9 passes, according to East Lansing Police Department

K9 Ares
East Lansing Police Department
Retired K9 Ares
K9 Ares
Posted

EAST LANSING, Mich — The East Lansing Police Department has announced the passing of a retired canine partner, K9 Ares.

According to a Facebook post, Ares died peacefully in the home of Sgt. Horst early Tuesday, July 1, 2025,

According to the post, Sgt. Horst and Area started their career in May 2015 and retired in October 2022.

We’re told that K9 Ares served with dedication for more than 7 years, apprehending several felons, locating missing people, completing numerous explosive sweeps, and performing countless demonstrations for children.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

JACKSON NEIGHBORS: Do you have a story idea? Let's Talk!