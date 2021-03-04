Retired East Lansing Police K-9 laid to rest

EAST LANSING, Mich. — One of the finest Police K9's to serve the East Lansing Police Department was laid to rest over the weekend.

Police notified the community of retired K-9 Max's passing on Facebook Tuesday.

It is with a heavy heart that we have to inform all of you that one of our retired K-9’s was laid to rest this weekend. ... Posted by East Lansing Police Department on Tuesday, March 2, 2021

Max was a dual purpose Patrol and Narcotics detection K-9 and worked with Sergeant Adam Park from 2009 until 2017. The duo was one of the department's four K-9 teams.

During his nearly decade-long career, Max was able to track scents to locate missing persons and catch fleeing suspects.

Max retired in 2017.

Deputy Chief of Police Steve Gonzalez says Max was an excellent community engagement dog. He says throughout his career he would conduct numerous K-9 demonstrations for community groups and kids with Sgt. Park.

Sgt. Parks is a supervisor in the Criminal Investigation and Community Engagement unit.

