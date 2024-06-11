RESTORING HISTORY: Two Okemos Car Detailers selected to detail retired Air Force One jet

Two Okemos Car Detailers were selected to help detail the retired Air Force One jet.

The pair will work on a team of 35 people, and work on historic planes at the Museum of Flight in Washington, including a B-29 bomber and the first jet-propelled Air Force One.

Video shows the pair sharing their thoughts on the project and what it means to them to be involved.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

When you imagine vehicle detailing, odds are you wouldn't think of planes. But two car detailers here in Okemos have been selected to detail an important piece of American history.

"Of course I'm excited, but I'm also nervous too," Travis Rook said.

Jessica and Travis Rook have been working on cars at Final Approach Detailing since 2019.

"It's kind of like your first year on the high school hockey team as a rookie," Travis said. "You know? As a freshman."

Next month, the pair will take their craft from the road to the sky after they were both selected to detail planes at the museum of flight in Washington, including the retired Air Force One jet.

"It carried Eisenhower, Kennedy, Nixon," Travis said.

The two say they have a deep connection with aviation.

"Originally I went to school at Western Michigan University," Travis said. "I was a part of their aviation business administration program. And I also did my flight training at the same time."

"I have a strong connection with aviation as well with my Mother who was 24 years active duty in the Air Force," Jessica said. "And so I grew up around aircraft and planes."

That connection can even be seen in their business, with the name, logo and services packages all nods to aviation. They say the opportunity is a way for the pair to give back.

"We're not getting paid to go out there," Travis said. "The cost is all on us. And we don't do it to make money. We don't do it for publicity. We do it because it's a way to give back to the industry."

Jessica and Travis join the team of 35 in Seattle next month, with work beginning on July 7.

