Residents voice concerns about East Lansing housing proposal

Hagan Realty recently was approved for a rezoning proposal as they look to build townhomes in the 700 block of Grove Street.

Residents have concerns about the plan, citing concerns about water runoff in an area already impacted by recent flooding.

Video shows Brian Hagan responding to the concerns.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

I'm your East Lansing Neighborhood Reporter Colin Jankowski. A lot of new housing options in East Lansing have started to look like these high rises behind me. But the cost to rent can be just as high. A local realty company has a proposal to offer cheaper housing, but it's not without concerns from neighbors.

"It started as a bigger project," Brian Hagan said.

Brian Hagan of Hagan Realty is pitching the new building and sat down with me to discuss the details. He tells me the proposal would create a stretch of lower-cost townhomes in the 700 block of Grove Street, between the Hannah Community Center and East Lansing High School.

"I feel like this is a mix of higher quality, but not quite that price point," Hagan said.

Brian tells me while it may change over time, rent at the townhomes would be no more than $1,000 per person a month.

According to Zillow, the average rent in East Lansing for a one-bedroom apartment is around $1,140 per month. Despite that, residents still have their concerns.

"Our entire 600 block of Grove Street, both streets and sidewalks, were flooded for two days," one resident said.

Residents voiced worries about water runoff, and the impact this development will have on an area that already has seen flooding problems.

"Added building structures, more cement, and an increase of high-rise apartment buildings with an additional 48 units with multiple persons residing would knowingly worsen the existing infrastructure problem," they said.

Brian says he hears those concerns.

"We're certainly going to address any concerns with water runoff and things like that, and. that's going to be a part of the site plan review."

Following their recent approval for rezoning by the City Council, Brian says Hagan Realty will bring a full plan to the City's Planning Commission, after their approval, it will head to the City Council for final approval.

