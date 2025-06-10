Dolores D. Wharton, of the Wharton Center at Michigan State, dead at 97

EAST LANSING, Mich — The woman behind an iconic name known throughout Michigan State University’s campus has passed away.

MSU has announced that Dolores Duncan Wharton, of the Wharton Center, passed on Saturday, June 7.

Wharton was born in 1927 in New York City.

In 1950, she married Clifton R. Wharton Jr., who would serve as MSU’s president from 1970 to 1978.

Together, they raised two sons, Bruce Wharton and Clifton R. Wharton III.

Dolores was a graduate of Chicago Teachers College (now Chicago State University), where she earned a bachelor of fine arts degree.

According to MSU’s article, Dolores carved out spaces for women and people of color in the corporate world. She founded and later retired as the chairman and chief executive officer of the Fund for Corporate Initiatives, Inc. She also became the first woman and first Black director on the boards of Phillips Petroleum, Kellogg Co., and Gannett, where she championed corporate social responsibility.

She also held significant roles in companies like COMSAT, Michigan Bell Telephone, NY Telephone, and Capital Bank and Trust in Albany, New York.

In recent years, MSU has honored the legacy and transformative leadership of Dolores and Clifton Wharton with the “The Wharton Series,” held at the Lincoln Center in New York City.

Dolores’ life was one of purpose, vision, tenacity, and an unwavering belief in the importance of the arts. Her legacy is a beacon for many, illuminating the path of leadership, inclusion, and dedication to society’s betterment.